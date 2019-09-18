Perdue Foods recalls nearly 500 pounds of misbranded frozen chicken tenders

(WKBN) – Georgia-based Perdue Foods, LLC, is recalling about 495 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget product, which contain wheat, a known allergen. That ingredient is not declared on the product label.

The following products are subject to recall:

22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 01:00 (inclusive).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the package label. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The mislabeling was discovered when the company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that they received two customer complaints.

Perdue is concerned that some products could be in customers’ freezers. If have purchased these products, you can throw them away or return to the place of purchase.