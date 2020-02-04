Pennsylvania State Trooper rescues abandoned guinea pigs during traffic stop

Live Now
Trial begins for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman
(NBC News)  Pennsylvania State Police came to the rescue of several abandoned guinea pigs during a traffic stop friday.

A trooper reportedly heard squeaking during a traffic stop in Harborcreek Township and later saw footprints in the snow by the road.

He followed them and found five guinea pigs huddled together.  The animals had apparently been dropped off along the roadside.

Three of the guinea pigs survived, but the other two did not.

They were brought to the state police barracks in lawrence park, where they were turned over to an animal shelter.

State police said the melted snow around the guinnea pigs indicated they had been abandoned for some time.

