CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N GETTYSBURG-CAMP HILL and Exit 6B: I-83 SOUTH – YORK.

According to Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Ammerman, 43 of the 73 vehicles involved sustained damage and 10 people were injured.

Capital Area Transit buses picked up drivers and passengers involved in the crash who were uninjured and brought them to the New Cumberland Borough fire department to warm up and reunite with family.



Tow trucks were brought to the scene to assist with the cleanup, though officials have not publicly announced where drivers will be able to reunite with their vehicles.

Drivers and witnesses in the pileup told abc27 that there were whiteout conditions prior to the crash.

“We went under the underpass and suddenly there was a whiteout,” recounted Jason Rosnick. “I hit the brakes and suddenly I had zero traction. I got tapped from behind and hit somebody in front of me and hit the barrier, and for the next five minutes or so there was just more and more collisions.”

The video below was taken by abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw of the bus helping people involved in the crash.

Motorists traveling on I-83 North to 581 West were previously directed onto I- 83 north to I-81 south. Vehicles traveling I-83 south across the bridge to 581 West were directed to I-83 south.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.