Pennsylvania groom accused of sexually assaulting bridesmaid

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (CNN) — A Pennsylvania groom is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid.

According to court papers, the bride walked in during the incident.

It happened in August at the Shawnee Inn Resort in Monroe County, two days before the wedding was to take place.

At least part of the assault was captured on surveillance cameras.

The wedding apparently went forward. The accused, Daniel Carney, is now married to the woman who walked in on him.

He was arraigned Monday on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, simple assault, and indecent assault.

He was reportedly released on $100,000 unsecured bail.