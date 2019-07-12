Pence speaks after touring border detention center with Sen. Portman, Senate Judiciary Committee

Vice President Mike Pence is in McAllen, Texas on Friday to visit a border where he visited a border detention center.

Pence’s office said he joined the Senate Judiciary Committee to tour that city’s section of the border with Mexico that included Sen. Rob Portman from Ohio.

The stop included a visit to a processing center where migrants are being housed.

He will also participate in a roundtable discussion on what the administration says is the “Humanitarian Crisis” at the southern border.

Pence’s visit comes in the wake of a report released last week that details “dangerous overcrowding” and unsanitary conditions at border detention centers.

On Thursday, Pence told reporters that border agents are providing migrants food, housing and health care “in a way that would make the American people proud.”