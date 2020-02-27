Breaking News
2 convicted of charges related to pledge’s death at Ohio University fraternity
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Eastern Local School District Jackson County

Pence Promises “Full Resources” To Fight Coronavirus

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Vice President Mike Pence promised Thursday the “full resources of the federal government continue to be brought to bear” in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump announced Wednesday he was placing Pence in charge of the coordinated effort to fight the virus.

Meanwhile, concern is mounting as the Centers for Disease Control confirms what may be the first U.S. case of community transmission: a person in Northern California who hasn’t traveled internationally or had close contact with a known patient.

California health officials say the patient was not tested for coronavirus for several days, while hospitalized, because he or she didn’t fit federal criteria.

Read more NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools