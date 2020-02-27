Pence Promises “Full Resources” To Fight Coronavirus

(NBC News) Vice President Mike Pence promised Thursday the “full resources of the federal government continue to be brought to bear” in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump announced Wednesday he was placing Pence in charge of the coordinated effort to fight the virus.

Meanwhile, concern is mounting as the Centers for Disease Control confirms what may be the first U.S. case of community transmission: a person in Northern California who hasn’t traveled internationally or had close contact with a known patient.

California health officials say the patient was not tested for coronavirus for several days, while hospitalized, because he or she didn’t fit federal criteria.

