Party rules: Hosts and drinkers should know the law

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Graduation is always exciting. Completing years of work, getting a diploma, moving on to the next challenge in life. It’s the laws surrounding party hosts and underage drinkers that everyone needs to be aware of.

In Ohio, it’s against the law to serve minors alcohol.

“If you do, it would be a misdemeanor in the first degree. A misdemeanor in the first degree could carry up to six months in county jail for something like that,” said attorney Frank Cassese.

Parents can provide alcohol to their own children at home but not to other children, even with the other parents’ permission. Party hosts also need to know that they fall under a heavy burden.

“Any trouble, we’ll call it, that may come from drinking at that party may ultimately fall on the host of that party,” Cassese

Underage drinking is more common where someone has a fake ID and gets served. Anyone under 21 with an open container of alcohol in the car – that’s illegal. And if their blood alcohol level is .02 or higher, they can be arrested and lose their license for at least 90 days.

The season is exciting, but keep the emotions in check and don’t get caught trying to be the cool mom or dad.

“It’s the party house. It’s not smart. It may not happen and you may get away with it, but the time it does happen, God forbid, it’s extremely detrimental,” Cassese said.

State Troopers also say carry-out and drive-thru stores should be on the lookout for underage people trying to buy alcohol.