Partridge in a pear tree? PNC Bank says ’12 Days of Christmas’ will cost you less this year

(WKBN) – It wouldn’t be 2020 without the virus somehow affecting Christmas.

PNC Bank found out it really reflected the cost if you bought all of the items in the famous carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Buying one of each item would run you $16,000 this year. That’s down 58% because the drummers and dancers are at home.

It’s the cheapest total cost in the 37 years this survey has been done.

The big increases came from the price of birds and the gold rings, which were up 14%.

This is a tongue-in-cheek look at the Consumer Price Index, but one major aspect applies to your Christmas.

“What you’re seeing now is, of course, an increase in online shopping and shipping costs, which is we’re looking for a 27% increase in the cost of shipping goods and online shopping,” said Karen Segesto, of PNC Bank.

It would cost an extra $4,000 to ship all the gifts in “The 12 Days of Christmas” this year.