Part of historic Missouri bridge spanning Mississippi River demolished

(NBC NEWS/WCMH) — A portion of a historic Missouri bridge that stood for nearly 90 years is no more.

Part of the old Champ Clark Bridge was demolished on Friday.

The bridge has been standing over the Mississippi River in Louisiana, Missouri since 1928, connecting Illinois to Missouri.

This was the first of two planned implosions of the bridge.

The two truss spans on the Missouri side was imploded first; a few weeks later, the two truss spans on the Illinois side will be imploded with a blast, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

