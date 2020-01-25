Parents held in death of baby that was found in trash bin

Live Now
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) — Police say the parents of a 3-month-old baby who was found dead in a North Las Vegas trash bin have been arrested on felony child abuse and destroying evidence charges.

Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez had been evicted recently from a home near where the boy’s body was found Jan. 19.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released the boy’s name and cause and manner of death.

Ramos and Hernandez are jailed pending an initial court appearance.

Police say they don’t have attorneys yet.

