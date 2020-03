OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR) — Police say they’re investigating a child endangerment case.

Court documents state the child had several welts on his body and head as well as bruises on his wrist.

According to friends of the couple, they received text messages talking about exorcising demons from the boy.

Also, witnesses say they saw the little boy blindfolded soaked in sweat and wearing a heavy coat.

The parents seemed to be under the influence of drugs according to Police.