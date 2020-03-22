1  of  6
Closings and Delays
Calvary Lutheran Church-Chillicothe Greater Christ Temple Lithopolis United Methodist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church Peace UMC Worthington Presbyterian Church

Paratrooper exercise is all about preparation – and the jump

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia (AP) — Recently, 75 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division completed a weeklong training exercise with Colombian forces. The Associated Press had rare access. The division’s based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and is known for lightning-fast deployment, including recent mobilization to the Mideast, amid tensions with Iran. On this exercise, even seasoned soldiers said they were nervous, as with all jumps. Soldiers mapped out plans, then completed jumps from a plane and simulated securing an air base. The Colombian and American troops can now wear each other’s jump wings. Soldiers say they’ve bonded; leaders say it’s key for regional strategy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools