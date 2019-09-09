Paralyzed Marine veteran walks for first time in 10 years

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (CNN) — A wounded Oklahoma veteran is able to walk on her own now thanks to cutting-edge technology.

One of her first outings: a walking trip to the zoo for her young daughter’s birthday.

“This day is awesome,” said Jennifer Holmes.

A morning visit to the zoo. It might not seem like a big deal to some, but Holmes is a Marine veteran who was paralyzed from the waist down in a car accident.

“This is huge, enormous,” she said.

About a year ago, Holmes was told about a special technology that could possibly give her the chance to put her feet on the ground once again.

“Immediately, I wanted to try it. Anything to get out of that chair is something anyone would want to do,” she said.

Walking with a therapist at the Oklahoma VA Hospital, Holmes was fitted with special leg braces.

“It’s a robotic exoskeleton and what it does is it used this external frame that attaches kind of around her torso area and it helps her to be able to stand and walk,” said physical therapist Whitney Anderson.

Motors in the hips and the knees let patients walk with autonomy.

For the last four weeks, Holmes has been using it around the house.

“In the beginning, it was, it was a struggle,” she said. “It’s gotten easier, though. I enjoy it. Standing up, I’m doing my laundry, and doing the dishes, the small things mean the most to me.”

But now a walk in public at the zoo, watching flamingos, is a special experience she never thought she’d ever get.

“It’s the first day I’ve got to walk in the zoo with my daughter,” Holmes said.

“It was kind of a goal for her to be able to come to the zoo for her daughter’s birthday,” Anderson said. “So that’s kind of celebrating her daughter’s birthday, to be able to walk with her at the zoo.”

For Holmes, the journey has been a difficult one.

“I feel pain all the time, but I still go, even though I’m hurting,” she said.

Holmes hopes to inspire other vets to give the exoskeleton a shot.

“Veterans need, they know that they just need to ask and it’s there, it’s available,” she said. “Just ask.”

Holmes is one of two veterans at the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Hospital to be fitted with the robotic exoskeleton.