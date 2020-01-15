Pantsless sex offender accused of trying to break into home through doggy door

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – Police say a pantsless intruder entered a Fairfield couple’s backyard last Wednesday and tried to get inside the home through the doggy door.

The Farrells have lived in the Sycamore Drive neighborhood for 20 years. They said they felt safe there until a prowler hopped over their fence and entered their backyard.

“(My wife) was very shaken up,” said 83-year-old Fred Farrell.

Leroy Vance, 48, in a photo provided by the Fairfield Police Department.

Farrell said he was working in his garage when the intruder approached the house. Both his caregiver and wife, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, were inside.

“He dropped his drawers and mooned her and was trying to get her outside,” Farrell explained, referring to his wife.

He said the man tried to force his way into their home through a sliding door. Then, he tried the dog door.

“I didn’t want him to do anything to my wife or my helper,” Farrell told KTXL.

Farrell said his wife immediately called 911 and help quickly came.

“Officers were able to get there quick. We were there in under two minutes. The officers then tried to contact the individual, but he decided to run,” said Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen.

Fairfield police officers chased the suspect through the neighborhood. When they caught him, they discovered he was a registered sex offender who had been wanted for violating his parole and had cut off his GPS ankle device.

“I thank the big guy that there were no kids around. He’s a sex offender,” Farrell said. “He’s somebody who come in and dropped their drawers. And did what he did, what would he do to a young person?”

Police arrested the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Leroy Vance, of Fairfield.

“I want him off the streets,” Farrell said. “He ought to be put in prison. I just wonder why he was let out of jail.”

The couple and their helper plan to testify in court so the suspect stays behind bars and cannot harm anyone else.