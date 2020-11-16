Pandemic worries hang over holiday travel

(NBC News) Despite an uptick in coronavirus cases nationwide, people are still planning to travel to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

Most of them will be hitting the road.

“80 percent of all trips for this fall are going to be road trips, and that’s because the cars offer so much security to people,” says AAA’s Jeanette McGee. “You know who’s going to be with you.”

If you are planning on traveling, experts say be prepared for crowds and be patient.

“Days like Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, Sunday on the return, are going to be the busier days, both at the airports and on the roads,” warns travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore.

For those who have yet to decide if they’ll be home for the holidays, there are some deals to be had, but prepare to be flexible.

“You may still find some last minute deals, but keep in mind that the airlines have seen a lot of capacity cuts on routes so there may not be as many seats flying to some of the smaller destinations,” Tornatore says.

Regardless of if, where and how you are traveling this holiday season, experts say to follow the three W’s: wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands.

