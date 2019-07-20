Pampers releases new ‘smart diaper’

All parents have done it — pulled a diaper back to see if it’s wet.

But thanks to technology those days will soon be over.

Pampers is introducing a line of smart diapers.

The company touts its ‘Lumi By Pampers’ line will track when your child pees and identify patterns.

It supposedly works with an activity sensor on the front of the baby’s diaper.

That sensor sends information to a corresponding mobile app.

The sensor will also track the child’s sleeping patterns.

Pampers say the new line comes with a baby monitor and a 10-day supply of diapers.

They have not said how much it will cost.