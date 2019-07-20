Pampers releases new ‘smart diaper’

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

All parents have done it — pulled a diaper back to see if it’s wet.

But thanks to technology those days will soon be over.

Pampers is introducing a line of smart diapers.

The company touts its ‘Lumi By Pampers’ line will track when your child pees and identify patterns.

It supposedly works with an activity sensor on the front of the baby’s diaper.

That sensor sends information to a corresponding mobile app.

The sensor will also track the child’s sleeping patterns.

Pampers say the new line comes with a baby monitor and a 10-day supply of diapers.

They have not said how much it will cost.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools