Pair facing 15 years in prison for skateboarding on highway

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana pair is facing up to 15 years in prison after skateboarding down an Interstate bridge and putting the stunt on social media.

On December 22, Louis C. McGlone posted a video on social media that showed him skateboarding on the Interstate 210 bridge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

McGlone, 26, and Lindsey O. Hulett, 34, are now each facing a charge of aggravated obstruction of a highway of interference. Both were arrested Monday, KLFY reported.

“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” stated state troopers from a press release.

According to a post by Louisiana attorney Carl Barkemeyer, there are kinds of charges someone can face for blocking a highway of commerce.

A simple obstruction of a highway of commerce does not place lives in jeopardy. It is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail or a $200 fine.

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce is charged as a more serious felony because lives are placed in danger. It is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. There is no fine if convicted on this charge, only jail time.

McGlone and Hulett are charged with the more serious version.