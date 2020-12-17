Overwhelmed: Funeral homes adapt to COVID-19 surge

(NBC News) The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic is growing by thousands every day, and as the number of deaths rises the need to mourn those who have been lost grows.

That need is putting unprecedented stress on the nation’s funeral homes.

“Never have I seen anything like this. I’m working 24-7,” says funeral director Tim Honquest.

Business has nearly doubled in recent weeks at a Honquest Family Funeral Home near Rockford, Illinois.

There is more than a heavy workload. There is also overwhelming sorrow.

“It’s emotional on the family. It’s emotional on the staff and the team as a whole,” says Michael Adkins, owner of Serenity Funeral Home in Kansas City.

Funeral services have also been adjusted. Serenity Funeral Home live streams services, limits seating and does a deep clean every night.

“The way we conduct services, the way we meet with families, the way we have to operate daily, everyday has changed,” Adkins says.

