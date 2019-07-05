Overnight stay at Cinderella’s Castle to be auctioned off for charity

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever wanted to live like royalty for a night and stay in the suite in Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World?

Now you can, for a cool $30,300… at least.

ESPN has teamed with Walt Disney World to auction off a stay in the suite, as well as a massive Disney prize package, to benefit The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Disney World does not take reservations for the suite. Overnight stays usually are won via contest.

As of this writing, the eBay auction stands at just over $30,000. There are five days left to bid and each bid must be at least $100.

Bidders must prequalify to bid over $2,000 and be at least 21-years-old.

In addition to the one night stay in the suite, the winning bidder will receive round-trip airfare for four, transportation to and from Orlando International Airport, two nights at another Disney World resort, four 4-Day Park Hopper tickets, a Disney gift card with a $2,000 value, a Disney VIP tour guide for eight hours for one day and more.

The estimated retail value of the prize package is $10,644.80.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research generates support for research by “creating an urgent awareness among all Americans of the importance of the war against cancer.” It was founded by ESPN and basketball coach Jim Valvano to “achieve victory over cancer.”

According to their website, over $200 million in cancer research grants have been awarded since 1993.