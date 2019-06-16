Over 246,000 breakfast wraps recalled after customers find ‘small rocks’ in food

A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps with bacon that may be contaminated with small rocks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The El Monterey frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wraps were produced on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18 by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, according to the USDA.

The recalled wraps have the establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package.

These breakfast wraps were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered on June 14 when Ruiz Foods told USDA officials about three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products, according to the USDA.

The firm continues to investigate the source of the foreign material, according to the USDA.

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”Anyone who’s bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

