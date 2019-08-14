Over 100,000 sign petition to rename street by Trump Tower after Obama

by: CNN

NEW YORK (CNN) – There’s a push to honor former President Barack Obama in New York City.

A petition to name part of Fifth Street between 56th and 57th Streets “President Barack H. Obama Avenue” is gaining momentum on the website MoveOn.org.

As early as Wednesday morning, more than 86,000 signatures had been collected. By noon, over 100,000 signatures had been collected.

The petition was started by Elizabeth Rowin. She told Newsweek that the whole thing started as a joke.

If New York authorities honor the petition and change the name of the street, it would mean Trump Tower in Manhattan would be located on President Barack H. Obama Avenue.

