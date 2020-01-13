‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; ‘Irishman’ scores 10

This image released by NBC shows filmmaker Sam Mendes accepting the award for best motion picture drama for “1917” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

“Joker” is the leading nominee for the Academy Awards with 11 nominations, with “The Irishman” close behind.

Martin Scorsese’s crime epic scored 10 nominations.

Issa Rae and John Cho announced Monday nominees in 24 categories that honor the best achievements in films released in 2019.

There are nine nominees for best picture. They are: “Ford v. Ferrari”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little Women”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”

This image released by Netflix shows Scarlett Johansson, left, and Adam Driver in “Marriage Story.” Nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. (Netflix via AP)

This image released by Neon shows Woo-sik Choi, from left, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang and So-dam Park in a scene from “Parasite.” Nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. (Neon via AP)

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dean-Charles Chapman, left, and George MacKay in a scene from “1917,” directed by Sam Mendes. Nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker.” On Monday, Jan. 13, the film was nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Joe Pesci, left, and Robert De Niro in a scene from “The Irishman.” The film is nominated for a Golden Globe for best motion picture drama. (Netflix via AP)

The nominees for best actress are: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

The nominees for best actor are: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker.”

The nominees for best supporting actress are: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Florence Pugh, “Little Women”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

The nominees for best international film are: “Corpus Christi,” Poland; “Honeyland,” North Macdeonia; “Les Miserables,” France; “Pain and Glory,” Spain; “Parasite,” South Korea.

The best director nominees are: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite;” Sam Mendes, “1917;” Todd Phillips, “Joker;” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman;” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

The nominees for documentary feature are: “American Factory”; “The Cave”; “The Edge of Democracy”; “For Sama”; “Honeyland.”

The nominees for best animated feature film: “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World”; “Toy Story 4”; “I Lost My Body”; “Klaus”; “Missing Link.”

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes,”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”.

The nominees for best original score are: “Joker”; “Little Women”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The nominees for best visual effects: “Avengers: Endgame”; “The Irishman”; “The Lion King”; “1917”; “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The nominees for costume design are: “The Irishman;” “Jojo Rabbit;” “Joker;” “Little Women;” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

This year’s nominees will bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. ABC will again broadcast the show, viewership for which last year rose 12% to 29.6 million.