Orlando Airport ceasing operations Monday ahead of Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Orlando International Airport will be ceasing all commercial operations early Monday morning in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

Airport officials announced Friday they had decided to cease commercial flight operations at 2 a.m. Monday out of an abundance of caution. The decision came after a meeting that included aviation leaders, airline officials and federal agencies.

“Hurricane Dorian has strengthened and slowed. Our plan currently is to run full operations through Sunday,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown said in a statement. “We don’t know exactly where Dorian is going but we do know that it will have a significant impact on the entire state of Florida.”

Passengers are being urged to check with individual airlines for additional flight information and schedules.