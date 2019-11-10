Oregon woman and her dogs help rescue toddler lost while hiking

MOLALLA, Oregon (NBC) — An Oregon woman and her dogs helped find a missing girl who got lost along a hiking trail.

Iris Nix, 2, ran off from her family while hiking in the Molalla River recreation area.

Iris’ grandmother did not have cell service and went to the road to flag down strangers for help.

Several people called 911 and joined the search for the child, including Tammy Stevens, who was on her horse and with her two dogs, Maddie and Wilson.

Steven broke away from search crews and eventually heard Iris, who was perched on a steep incline 70 feet above her.

Stevens and her dogs made their way up to the child and were able to get her to safety.

“I said, ‘Wilson, go find her!’ and he’s just bounding,” Stevens said. “It’s straight up and he’s just leaping.”

“I just followed Wilson and he was just laying with his little front paws on Iris’ lap,” Stevens added. “She had her little hand on him and she was crying, just sobbing, and, oh God, it was the best moment of my life.”

While speaking with her grandmother, Iris said the following.

Iris: “It was pretty bad.”

Grandmother: “It was pretty bad? Was it nice to see Wilson the dog?”

Iris: “Yeah.”

Grandmother: “Did it make you know you’ve been found?”

Iris: “Yeah.”