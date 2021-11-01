CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cue the squeals of joy: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list is here.

The 100-plus item list, featuring everything from LED light beanies to pasta makers, is back in action ready to help Oprah Winfrey’s hordes of fans find the perfect gifts this holiday season for mostly reasonable prices.

While there are minimal connections to Ohio in this year’s rundown, it’s clear Winfrey made every effort to highlight makers and businesses all around the country, not just those running in Los Angeles or New York. And there are a few businesses from states nearby Ohio.

Take a look at that regional list below:

Kiya Tomlin Twisted Tee in Jersey

True Steelers fans, of which there are plenty in Northeast Ohio, are most likely aware, but head coach Mike Tomlin’s wife Kiya has a clothing line out of Pittsburgh. Winfrey describes the list’s featured women’s top as having “an asymmetrical neckline and draped shape that won’t make you look like a linebacker.” Cost: $109, but 20% off with code “oprah.” Find out more here.

Melt Fit Essential Solids Leggings

Coming to us out of Detroit, the woman-led athleisure company Melt Fit offers designs for all body types. As Winfrey points out, their leggings “are made to enhance curves with medium compression, ample stretch, and a high waistline.” Cost: $60 each, with 20% off with code “oprah.” Find out more right here.

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

With a shop located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, about 45 minutes north of Detroit, the women-run K. Carroll Accessories designs handbags and more made with vegan leather. The purse Winfrey was most taken with, the Kelsey Crossbody, has tons of space and compartments, which is “a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials,” she said. Cost: $45, but 20% off with code “oprah.” Find out more here.

Peepers Showbiz and Stardust Readers

You know an item is exciting if Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King also gives her stamp of appproval. And that’s where Peepers glasses, out of Michigan City, Indiana (not far from Chicago), fit the bill. “Gayle and I went gaga for these readers,” Winfrey admitted. “The shapes are just fantastic, and they’re far from frumpy.” Cost: $27. Find out more here.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls

Books are magic and these stories meant for preteens “features boundary-breaking women and includes stories about some who have moved me the most—like Toni Morrison. They even included me,” Winfrey explained. Of course, Toni Morrison is from Lorain, Ohio, so even if Rebel Girls is out of California, that Ohio connection is always there. Cost: $35, with 20% off with code “oprah.” Find out more here.

Find the full list of Favorite Things right here.