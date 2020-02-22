Openly Gay Brigham Young Students Seek Answers On Honor Code Change

(KSL) An update to align the Honor Code at Brigham Young University with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new handbook has some LGBTQ students looking for clarification.

The new handbook takes a more adaptable and “ministerial” approach to administrative procedures.

As part of the code’s update, the school removed the portion on “homosexual behavior,” which previously stated that same-gender attraction is not an honor code violation but that all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings are.

Now there is no mention of homosexual behavior.

The Honor Code simply requires students to abstain “from any sexual relations outside a marriage between a man and a woman,” among other requirements that existed before the change.

Zachary Ibarra, a senior at BYU majoring in interdisciplinary humanities, said he when he heard the news, he had to sit down to take it in.

“If felt so much like a dream. It didn’t feel real,” Ibarra said. “I have had numerous friends in the queer community who have gone to further confirm the change. They were told from Honor Code Office administrators no one will be turned into the Honor Code Office for simply having a boyfriend or girlfriend of their same gender.”

