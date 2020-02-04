1  of  2
Live Now
Columbus Police Chief addresses recent gun violence in the city Trial begins for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
St. Matthew School The Graham School on Indianola

Open House Bandits Target Las Vegas Realtor

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(KSNV/NBC News)  Police in Las Vegas, Nevada are searching for a group of thieves who distracted and ambushed a realtor during an open house Saturday.

The realtor, who asked to have her identity concealed for safety, says she has shown the million-dollar home several times and never expected something like this could happen.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said. “I could have been assaulted or they could’ve had a weapon.”

The agent was alone at the house when the group, of what she believes to be 17- to 20-year-olds, did the crime.

“They were smart because they were working in a group of six so they really tried to distract me,” she said.

They were caught on camera entering the home and getting a tour.

Read more at KSNV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools