Open House Bandits Target Las Vegas Realtor

(KSNV/NBC News) Police in Las Vegas, Nevada are searching for a group of thieves who distracted and ambushed a realtor during an open house Saturday.

The realtor, who asked to have her identity concealed for safety, says she has shown the million-dollar home several times and never expected something like this could happen.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said. “I could have been assaulted or they could’ve had a weapon.”

The agent was alone at the house when the group, of what she believes to be 17- to 20-year-olds, did the crime.

“They were smart because they were working in a group of six so they really tried to distract me,” she said.

They were caught on camera entering the home and getting a tour.

Read more at KSNV.