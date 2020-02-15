Online romances scam Americans for $201 million

(CNN) — According to officials romance scams are costing Americans more than $200 million dollars.

The FTC released a new report that consumers lost $201 million dollars to scammers preying on people seeking love in last year.

The report also states, over the past two years the money scammed from online users was higher than any reported scam.

According to experts, scammers first build relationships with their victims then ask for money to get out of a so-called crisis.

The FTC says more than 25,000 consumers filed a report on romance scams in 2019.