One Southern Ohio Correctional Facility reports employees tests positive for COVID-19

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio County jail is reporting one case of COVID-19 among the staff.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction is reporting that the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility currently has one employee with a case of COVID-19.

SOCF has had 24 total employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, but 23 has since recovered and have returned to work. Only two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, both have since recovered.

As of Saturday, Oct. 3, the ODRC has 29 inmates in quarantine as a safety precaution due to their upcoming release date, or if they have returned to the facility after an outside court date or medical trip.

At this time, the Scioto Emergency Management is monitoring the situation at SOCF.