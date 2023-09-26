**Related Video Above: Browns’ ‘dominant defense’ looks toward Ravens.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Add Adele to the list of people who support the now 2-1 Cleveland Browns.

Yes, building on that sweet Victory Monday feeling, after a big defeat over the Tennessee Titans, video from Adele’s Las Vegas residency this weekend illuminates where her true allegiance lies.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the British singer-songwriter explained to her audience Saturday night that thanks to a very important person in her life, she’s been introduced to the ins and outs of American football.

“I have to support the Cleveland Browns because my partner’s from Cleveland,” she said from the stage, referencing her sports agent love, Rich Paul, who, of course, famously represents LeBron James.

Singer Adele, left, sits with sports agent Rich Paul during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

She did go on to admit that while she is working to enjoy the sport, she finds the rules confounding.

“I don’t understand the game, why does the whistle always get blown?” she wondered. “Why is it four yards? Why is there inches? Why does it stop when it gets [expletive] exciting?”

Despite those hurdles, the Browns are thrilled to have her, proudly posting “Adele is one of us,” on social media Monday.

It’s unclear if she’ll be attending an upcoming game.