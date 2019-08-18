One dead, one missing after small plane hits New York home

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (CNN) — One person is dead and another is unaccounted for after a small plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County, N.Y. Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said three people were on the plane and one of them died.

Another three people were inside the house.

One has life-threatening injuries, another is injured but in stable condition, and a third is unaccounted for.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating the crash.