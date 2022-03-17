CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has reportedly died after being shot outside a Target in Cincinnati.

According to our partners at WLWT, a suspect with a gun was outside the Target on Geier Drive in Cincinnati’s Oakley neighborhood around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Cincinnati Police Department said that shots were fired in the Target parking lot. CPD confirmed the man who was shot has died due to their injuries.

Cincinnati Interim-Police Chief Teresa Theetge and Mayor Atfab Pureval held a press conference to address the shooting around 3 p.m. Thursday. CPD confirmed this was not an active shooter situation, but the shooting was a targeted attack.

The suspect involved has not been taken into custody at this time, but Theetge said there is no threat to the public.

CPD are asking the community to avoid the shopping center while officers conduct their investigation.

Witnesses reportedly hide in coolers and behind clothing racks as shots were heard coming from outside.

No further information has been made available at this time.

