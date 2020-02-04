One Dead, Five Injured In Oklahoma Hit-And-Run

(KFOR/NBC News) An Oklahoma man is facing several charges, including manslaughter, after striking a group of high school students with his truck Monday afternoon, then fleeing the scene.

One student was killed and five others were injured in the hit-and-run directly in front of Moore High School shortly after the school was dismissed.

Driver Max Townsend, 57, was taken into custody a short distance away after crashing into two parked cars.

Police believe he was under the influence.

“They let him out to see how he would walk and he was dragging his leg,” witness Richard Stafford said.

The deceased student was identified as Moore High School senior Rachael Freeman. Three others remained in critical condition late Monday night.

Investigators say the hit-and-run came just one day after Townsend’s son was killed in another car crash.

