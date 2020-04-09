On our own: Forgotten household skills, revived for new use

Breaking News
The coronavirus has shuttered many small businesses that do our work and supply our things. So, millions of people who are trying to stay home are being driven by necessity — or boredom — to relearn some old household skills. That means things like mending clothes and cutting hair and baking bread and fixing a dripping faucet. In difficult times it can be an emotional lift to find you’re more capable around the house than you thought. Demand is up for how-to videos on YouTube and for home-repair and lawn tools. Not to mention baking supplies.

