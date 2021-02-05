On ‘Dateline’: NBA player’s murder is no mystery to his mother

(NBC News) – Tonight on “Dateline,” there was probably no player as popular in the history of Memphis high school, college and NBA basketball as Lorenzen Wright. When he went missing in 2010 and was found dead ten days later, his mother insisted she knew who murdered her son and was relentless in helping detectives solve his case.
Here’s a preview of Andrea Canning’s report:
It was just after midnight in Memphis, as Sunday turned into Monday. On Beale Street the blues clubs were blaring, BBQ joints still sizzling, even the lights of nearby Graceland were aglow.
But just outside of town, in a tree-lined field it was quiet – peaceful – not a soul in sight. Then suddenly, an unmistakable sound echoed through the trees. Seconds later it was over. The crime, conceived weeks earlier, was now complete and perfectly executed.
