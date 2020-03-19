1  of  2
On a roll: Toilet paper factory ramping up production

(WPBN/NBC News)  Hard work is a staple at the Great Lakes Tissue Company in Cheboygan, Michigan

That hard work has also been kicked up a notch amid the coronavirus toilet paper shortage.

“A lot of orders came in in the last couple days,” General Manager Bill McCarney said. “Lots of phone calls, lots of people looking to see if they can come here directly. We’re the only tissue manufacturer in Michigan.”

For now, the company is working with the crew it has. Reinforcements, though, are on the way.

