Olive Garden selling $500 ‘Lifetime Pasta Pass’

(WCMH) — Can’t get enough pasta? For the first time, Olive Garden is offering a limited number of pasta passes that never expire.

Here’s how it works. Olive Garden plans to sell 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes for $100 on August 15. The first 50 customers who opt in to the lifetime version will have the opportunity to buy it for $400 more.

The total cost of the lifetime pass is $500.

The normal pass is good for unlimited pasta, sauce, toppings, soup, salad and breadsticks between September 23 and November 24.

“This never-before offered pass will be paid off, on average, by the time you hit your 45th bowl, and available to use all day every day (except Thanksgiving and Christmas when Olive Garden restaurants are closed),” the company said on its website.

It’s the sixth year for the promotion. In past years, the passes have sold out in seconds.

The passes will be sold at pastapass.com