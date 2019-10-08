Oklahoma woman shot after dog steps on gun

ENID, Oklahoma (CNN) — A dog in Oklahoma is being held responsible for shooting a woman.

The family said it all started with the loud noise of a passing train and an excited puppy.

“There’s the killer dog,” said Brent Parks. “Well, she didn’t kill nobody, but…”

From the 911 call:

Parks: “The dog f****** stepped on it and it went off.”

Dispatcher: “The dog shot her?”

Parks: “Yeah.”

It’s a 911 call so bizarre, even the Enid dispatcher had trouble believing it.

“She’s bleeding really bad,” Parks told the dispatcher.

“I don’t feel good. I don’t feel good,” cried Tina Springer, 44. “I got to lay down. I got to lay down!”

Springer was in the passenger seat with a gun shot wound through her leg screaming for help, with Parks, 79, behind the wheel on the phone with police.

From the 911 call:

Dispatcher: “What happened?”

Parks: “Well, a gun went off.”

Dispatcher: “She shot herself?”

Parks: “She didn’t do it herself.”

Dispatcher: “Who shot her?”

Parks: “It just went off. We had a dog in here and it stepped on the gun.”

Turns out Molly’s paw pulled the trigger.

Molly is a seven-month-old Labrador Retriever.

Police said the dog was spooked and jumped from the backseat onto the center console while they were waiting for a train to pass. Under that console was a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

The force of Molly jumping on the console set the gun off and Springer took the bullet to her left thigh.

From the 911 call:

Springer: “I want some help.”

Parks: “Come on, you’re tougher than that, I know.”

Springer: “G*****n it.”

What seemed like an eternity, the two waited for an ambulance, the pain so terrible, the dispatcher then walked Parks through making a makeshift tourniquet using a piece of clothing right off of Parks’ body.

From the 911 call:

Parks: ‘I’m trying to find something to wrap around her leg.’

Dispatcher: ‘Do you have a clean dry cloth?’

Parks: ‘I can take my belt off and maybe wrap around the head of it.’

Dispatcher: ‘OK do that.’

Finally, paramedics arrived and Springer was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital in Enid. She was treated and released over the weekend.

As for Molly, she’s back at home, and the family vows to steer clear of trains in the future.