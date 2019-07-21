Oklahoma City animal shelter to ‘Storm Area 51’ fans: Storm our shelter

An animal shelter in Oklahoma is encouraging people following the social media ‘Storm Area 51’ joke to storm their shelter.

“We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!” said Oklahoma City Animal Welfare officials said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Come storm our shelter…We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!#stormtheshelter Posted by OKC Animal Welfare on Friday, July 19, 2019

Dogs at the shelter even posed for pictures on Facebook with tinfoil hats to prove they are ready to protect the person who adopts them from aliens.

The “Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop Us” tongue firmly in cheek call to Storm the military base that’s been the subject of decades of conspiracy theories was created June 27 by 20-year-old Matty Roberts.

His message to those who took the joke seriously:

“Please don’t. I don’t want anyone to actually get hurt with this. It was just — it started as from a pure stroke of imagination, it was meant to be funny, I want to do something cool out there, now that we have a bunch of people, but I don’t want anybody to get hurt.” Roberts said.

But that won’t stop the Area 51 craze that his post ignited.

Some people are really considering visiting Area 51.

And, it has increased business at Aliens R Us, more than 170 miles from Area 51.

Roberts’ post has more than 3 million people who say they plan to attend the event and more than 8.9 million people who have viewed it.

The OKC Animal Welfare shelter has Facebook post has much fewer page views and followers, but the shelter has raised nearly $2,000 since their July 19 post.

As for the Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop Us joke, the Air Force says officials are aware of the Facebook posting have warned people against participating in the internet joke.

Nellis Air Force Base said in a statement: “Any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”