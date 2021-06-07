Ohio woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WJW) — A coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park later died at a hospital.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Jankovic had been found unconscious earlier Friday on The Voyage roller coaster when the ride returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana.

The park said in a Facebook post on Friday that after the woman was found, EMTs arrived three minutes later and began first aid measures.

A full inspection of the ride was performed, “and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,” the park said in the post.

The park added that the ride was closed for the rest of the evening “out of respect for the family.”

“Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite,” the park said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story