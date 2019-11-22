Ohio village mayor’s race once again decided by coin flip

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor’s race in an Ohio village has once again been decided by a coin flip.

The Canton Repository reports Travis Boyd’s call of heads Thursday at the Stark County Board of Elections has won him a seat as mayor of Magnolia for the next four years.

An election Nov. 5 left Boyd and opponent Grant Downes tied at 147 votes each.

The two men shook hands after the flip. Boyd says that “it’s a giant relief, to tell you the truth, that this is over for sure.”

Downes took the defeat in stride.

