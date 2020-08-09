Ohio University student-athletes protest against police brutality

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – “Black Lives Matter” protests continue across the tri-state. The most recent in Athens, Ohio was run by student-athletes.

George Floyd’s death, along with others who have died at the hands of police, has sparked protests across the nation.

Protestors rallied in front of the Athens County courthouse on Saturday joining the nationwide movement to end police brutality. The rally was organized by a student-athlete-led group known as “Bobcats Lead Change.”



Protestors gather outside of the Athens County courthouse rallying against police brutality. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff photo/Lane Ball.

Outside the Athens County, OH courthouse where a peaceful #BLMprotest is happening.



— Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) August 8, 2020

Several Ohio University athletes attended this peaceful rally, adding their voices to the movement in Athens. Ohio University football player Julian Ross says their main goal is to make sure their voices are heard.

We make sure that we’re always being seen, make sure that black lives matter is not just a trend. It’s something that’s going to have to continue forever and although Athens is small, our voices are big. Julian Ross, Ohio University football, running back

That included support from other athletes on campus. Ohio University women’s basketball player Kaylee Bambule says the other African-American athletes are not in the fight alone.

We stand with them, especially with having many African-Americans who are athletes here. But we kind of just want to keep showing the message of that, love, unity, and acceptance. Kaylee Bambule, Ohio University women’s basketball, guard

The group says they will continue to peacefully protest until a systematic change has been made. For more information on the group, click here.