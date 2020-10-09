Ohio University relocates residents in hall due to possible COVID-19 exposure

by: Joe Fitzwater

Ohio University Logo (Photo Courtesy: Associated Press)

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio University Housing and Residence Life are moving residents of Boyd Hall into quarantine Friday until Tuesday, October 21 under order from the Athens City-County Health Department due to possible exposure to COVID-19. 

According to a press release from the university, residents of Boyd Hall were ordered to quarantine after 19 of the hall’s 94 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

All COVID-19 positive students who were living in Boyd Hall were immediately relocated to isolation halls on campus. The remaining Boyd Hall residents were considered close contacts based on their shared living space and typical shared activities, which met the household definition the state provides for close contacts.

“Our students’ safety, and that of our community, is paramount in every discussion and decision that we make,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “We have planned for this potential situation. And while we wish that no one is put in this situation, we are acting swiftly to get our students who are impacted by the health order into appropriate spaces and limit the chance that other students in the residence hall would contract the virus and unintentionally spread it to others.”

Anyone who believes they were exposed to a COVID positive person or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Ohio University COVID Response Hotline at 877-OU-COV19 (877-682-6819).

