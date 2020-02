FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

Athens, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University is experiencing a power outage across the campus according to OU officials.

Their press release says the power outage is impacting more 20 buildings on the campus.

School Administration said they’re working to correct the problem and will update everyone with more information.