Ohio representative among lawmakers asking Biden to ‘submit to a cognitive test immediately’

WASHINGTON (WJW) — An Ohio lawmaker, along with several other members of Congress, are asking that President Joe Biden “submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Representative Bob Gibbs, of Ohio, and twelve other congressional leaders submitted a letter to Biden on Thursday, copying Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor, D.O. and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The letter expresses their concern with Biden’s “cognitive state,” citing his “mental decline and forgetfulness” that they say has become more apparent over the last eighteen months.

The lawmakers argue that citizens need to have “absolute confidence” in the president and “deserve” transparency and to know if the nation’s leader is able to perform all duties required of them.

The lawmakers ask the president not only to submit to a cognitive test, but to also publish the results. They claim that while on the campaign trail Biden agreed to take a similar assessment, citing an Associated Press report from August 2020.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

Additionally, in the letter, legislators detail a 2018 incident involving then-President Donald Trump. They say Trump took a cognitive test in response to requests from political opponents and the media. According to the lawmakers, Trump was administered a Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) by the White House physician and “he excelled.”

The congress members ask that Biden “follow the precedent set by former President Donald Trump to document and demonstrate sound metal abilities” and also take the MOCA assessment.

The letter was co-signed by Gibbs (R-OH), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Andy Harris (R-MD), Brian Babin (R-TX), Jody Hice (R-GA), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), W. Gregory Steube (R-FL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Jerry L. Carl (R-AL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and Beth Van Duyne (R-TX).