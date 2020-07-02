Ohio National Guard tests nursing home employees across state

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nursing home employees across the state are being tested for COVID-19.

Just in Scioto County, 15 squads with the Ohio National Guard were deployed throughout the county’s nursing homes.

Testing began as early as 8 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Rosement Pavillion along US-23. More than 100 employees were tested for the coronavirus.

At Rosemount Pavillion along US-23, testing was underway as early as 8 this morning.

“Staff were elevated prior (to testing), but it ended up being just fine,” said Tim Huff, executive director of Rosemount Pavillion. “If someone is tested positive for COVID, then we prevent from spreading it in the facility.”

Test results should be available within 72 hours to every nursing home employee across Scioto County.

“You’re gonna guarantee to your residents of the homes that their staff is not bringing them any COVID symptoms or any positive COVID cases,” said Lt. Dolly Matheny with the Ohio National Guard. “You’re guaranteeing them the best possible care to them available.”

There are 960 nursing homes in the state of Ohio.