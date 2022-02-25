WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident in Jackson County, Ohio.

According Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff Tedd Frazier, deputies were called to a home on Hard Scrapple Road on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after the caller claimed a man was holding a firearm to his wife’s head.

Deputies said the woman was able to leave the home with her dog and a handgun and was walking along the road. They say they then secured the handgun in a cruiser and safely secured the woman before using the vehicle’s public address system to request the husband exit the home unarmed.

Frazier says the man, identified as Terry Lemay, 47, complied and was arrested without further incident.

Deputies said during the investigation, they learned the Ohio State Highway Patrol had arrested Lemay for operating a vehicle under the influence earlier that same day. After that first arrest, he was held at the Jackson City Police Department until a relative picked him up.

The sheriff’s office says Lemay allegedly continued to “consume alcoholic beverages all evening” and argued with family members, escalating to the alleged incident with his wife. According to the Sheriff Frazier, Lemay was taken to a local medical center to be medically cleared before being transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

During his arrest for domestic violence, deputies learned Lemay had a felony drug conviction. Deputies said they obtained a search warrant for his home and found and seized several loaded firearms, pill bottles with different people’s names, two bags of marijuana and a set of scales in one room.

According to the sheriff’s office Lemay faces charges of having a weapon under disability, domestic violence, possession of drugs, driving under the influence and driving upon a closed highway. The sheriff’s office says these charges are awaiting his court appearance.

Frazier says the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Wellston Police Department also assisted in this incident.