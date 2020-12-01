Ohio loses bet with Michigan over lower voter turnout

by: Chelsea Simeon

People wait in line to vote at Adam Hall near Auburn Corners, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

(WKBN) – Ohio lost a bet with the state of Michigan over voter turnout in the presidential election.

Only 67.4% of Ohio’s Voting Eligible Population voted in the 2020 election. Michigan’s final voter turnout was 73.9%, more than six points higher than Ohio.

The state of Ohio also failed to increase voter participation over 2004 and 2008 levels. Ohio saw its highest turnout in 2004 with 67.9% and second-highest turnout in 2008 with 67.8%.

As such, Secretary of State LaRose lost his bet with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over which state would have greater participation.

Now, Representatives Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo), Catherine D. Ingram (D-Cincinnati), Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown), and Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland), members of a Democratic caucus election policy working group, plan to study the 2020 election official results to see what worked and what needs to change.

“This is a disappointment. There is much work to be done to see how and where Ohioans were failed by their voting system,” said Lepore-Hagan. “But one thing is clear, the state is not doing enough to make it easy for every Ohioan to vote. People were confused, they were scared of the pandemic and, if they lived in an urban county, they were forced to stand in long lines in the cold and rain to vote. What is Secretary LaRose’s explanation for this disappointing result? Here is the way to win the vote, Mr. Secretary; enact Universal Vote By Mail to guarantee an increase in voter participation and respect for the electoral process.” 

