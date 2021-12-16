COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Over 700 fewer Ohio residents filed jobless claims from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

Ohio residents filed 9,119 initial traditional unemployment claims, which was 183 less than the previous week; and 40,127 filed continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 670 fewer than the previous week, reported the ODJFS.

The total number of traditional claims filed was 49,246.

In October, Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.1% while the national unemployment rate was 4.6%. The state labor force percentage rate was 61.2% with the national labor force percentage rate being 61.6%.

ODJFS said you can visit OhioMeansJobs.com to find and apply for job openings.