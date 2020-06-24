Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted to tour Lordstown Motors, see new pickup truck

They will get a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will tour the new Lordstown Motors plant on Wednesday.

They will meet briefly with a small group of senior staff members and also get a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

Last year, General Motors announced its decision to sell the plant to the start-up company. It had been used to produce the Chevrolet Cruze until GM decided to shutter the plant, citing a shift in focus to meet customers’ demand for larger vehicles.

Around 3 p.m., DeWine and Husted are expected to speak to the media about the visit. Check back here for a live video of that briefing.

Their visit comes prior to a visit by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Pence is expected to speak at the reveal before participating in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

According to DeWine’s office, their visit will abide by safety and social distancing guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health.